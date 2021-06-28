By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko has sworn in 18 new justices to the Court of Appeal. The justices were appointed in March.

The swearing in on Monday was held at the main court room of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in Abuja.

It was witnessed by Governor Simon Lalong and Senator Seriake Dickson, Governors Rotimi Akeredolu and Mai Mala Buni, among others.

While swearing in the new juustices, Tanko asked them to conduct their affairs within the ambit of the law and the oath of office administered on them.

He also reminded them that eyes were on them and hence they should avoid temptation as integrity is key.

Tanko noted that they must be fair, and just to justify their elevation to the position of Court of Appeal judges.

The new judges are Mohammed Danjuma (Niger State), Muhammad Sirajo (Plateau), Abdul-Azeez Waziri (Adamawa),Yusuf Bashir (Taraba), Usman Musale (Yobe), Ibrahim Jauro (Yobe),Abba Mohammed (Kano State).

Others are Bature Gafai (Katsina), Danlami Senchi (Kebbi), Mohammed Abubakar (Sokoto),Hassan Sule (Zamfara), Kenneth Amadi (Imo), Peter Affen (Bayelsa), Sybil Gbagi (Delta), Olasunbo Goodluck (Lagos), Adebukola Banjoko (Ogun), Olabode Adegbehingbe (Ondo) and Bola Ademola (Ondo).