By Nimot Sulaimon

Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has vowed to sniff criminals out of their hideouts within Lagos State as he ordered Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and tactical Commanders to embark on massive raids of criminals at their identified blackspots across the state.

The Commissioner of Police made the declaration on Monday while addressing senior officers, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Departments at the POWA Hall, Oduduwa Ikeja-Lagos.

He spoke on the general security of the state and the need to be proactive rather than being reactive to security issues in Lagos State.

Odumosu empathised on the benefits and fundamentals of raids and constant monitoring of human conducts within their respective areas of responsibility to take charge of public space and provide adequate security for all and sundry in Lagos State.

In addition, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, ordered the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers to henceforth enforce the orders on the use of tint permits, siren and Police SPY Number plates as reiterated by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, NPM, FDC to reduce crimes to the barest minimum in the state.

He reiterated that existing tint permits remain valid while only new vehicles with factory-fitted tints are exempted and vehicles with other forms of tints, other than the factory fitted, be impounded while the owners are apprehended and charged to court accordingly.

Equally, the police boss ordered the officers in the command to enforce the orders on the use of siren and police SPY Number plates as unauthorised individuals must be arrested and their vehicles impounded for prosecution. He clarified that approved police SPY number plates must be fixed and used on registered trucks/Pickups, not on private SUVs or cars.

The Commissioner of Police restated that anyone who violates this order and does not enjoy constitutional immunity will be arrested and prosecuted following the relevant laws.

CP Hakeem Odumosu however appealed to the general public to be obedient and law-abiding as the command intends to exploit all constitutional means to curb crimes and criminality in the state.

Therefore, he warned officers and men of the command to carry out their duties diligently and devoid of corruption and extortion as any professional misconducts will be meted with severe disciplinary sanction.