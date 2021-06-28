Unknown gunmen on Sunday evening abducted the daughter of Alhaji Bayo Fulani at his residence located around Ga-Fulani, Ora-Igbomina area of Ifedayo in Osun state.

Reports have it that the gunmen in their numbers attacked the victim’s father attempting to kill him, but bullets were not penetrating his body.

It was also gathered that the assailants armed with guns having discovered that the father escaped their assault resorted to deal with the girl before they eventually took her away.

When contacted, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Opalola Yemisi confirmed the attack.

She, however, said she was not sure that the victim is a Fulani man.

She said the command has deployed personnel to the area to ensure that normalcy returns.

“Our operatives and local security have commenced operation to comb the forest and to make sure that the victim is rescued unhurt,” she added