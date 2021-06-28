Operatives of the Kwara State police command have launched a rescue operation for a man abducted by unknown gunmen.

The man simply identified as Lukman was abducted along Offa-Ojoku road in the state by unknown gunmen, who also killed his pregnant wife, Hawawu.

Mr Okasanmi Ajayi, Spokesman of the command, on Sunday confirmed the incident.

Ajayi said the “story is true, the command has started a technological-driven investigation and rescue operation into the incident, as directed by the state police commissioner, Mohammed Lawal Bagega.”

Reports have it that the gunmen on Saturday along the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, permanent site, killed Hawawu and kidnapped her husband, Lukman.

It was suspected that the Hawawu identified the assailants, and shouted for help during the attack, which prompted the gunmen to shoot her dead, while the husband was whisked away to an unknown destination.

Lukman, according to findings, is a businessman who sells London used phones at Owode market in Offa.

The abduction triggered a protest by residents of offa, who stormed the Olofa of Offa’s palace demanding the rescue and release of the captive.

Lukman’s abductors have reportedly demanded a N20m ransom for his release.