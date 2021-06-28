Simona Halep on Monday became the latest high profile player to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics as she continues to battle a calf injury.

The Romanian was hoping to go for gold in Tokyo next month but she would not recover in time, having also missed the French Open and Wimbledon.

This was because of the injury she sustained at last month’s Rome Masters.

She follows Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal in pulling out of the rearranged Games.

The two-time grand slam champion said on Twitter: “Nothing brings me more pride than representing Romania. But, sadly, the recovery from my calf injury requires more time.

“I have decided to withdraw from the Olympic Games this summer.

“After the disappointment of missing the French Open and Wimbledon, having to skip the Olympics is incredibly tough to digest, but I am determined to come back stronger.

“I will be watching and cheering the Romanian athletes from home.”

dpa/NAN