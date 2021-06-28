Lady, 3 others convicted for internet fraud in Uyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Uyo Zonal Office on Friday, June 25, 2021, secured the conviction of four internet fraudsters.

The fraudsters, including a woman, were arraigned before Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State.

The convicts; Chibueze Charles Onwuneme (Alias Sa Idu Sani), Murphy Angba Obiabo (a.ka. Kate Shawn), Obua Akwo Promise ( alias Davis Walter), and Happiness Otuedem Mayen were jailed after pleading guilty to charges bordering on criminal impersonation to defraud innocent citizens, following a plea bargain agreement with the prosecution.

Happiness Mayen, the female convict was sentenced to two months imprisonment for obtaining the sum of $118 (One Hundred and Eighteen US Dollars) from one Leon Morawiec while falsely presenting herself as an American Military Personnel.

She is also to forfeit her iPhone 6 and iPhone 11 to the Federal Government and restitute the sum of $118 to her victim. She was however given an option of a fine of Two Hundred Thousand Naira.

The other convicts, Murphy Angba bagged three months imprisonment for defrauding an American, Linda Polumbo $1000 (One Thousand US Dollars).

The court ordered that he forfeits a HP laptop and an IPhone 11, being the instruments used in committing the crime to the Federal Government, and restitute his victim in the sum of $1000.

He was however given the option of one-month community service at the Court of Appeal, Calabar, and a fine of Three Hundred Thousand Naira (N300, 000. 00).

Onwuneme got three months imprisonment for falsely posing as foreign military personnel named SA Idu Sank, with intent to defraud.

He was ordered to forfeit an Infinix X 625C mobile phone to the Federal Government or pay a fine of One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira(N150,000. 00), and observe community service for one month at the Appeal Court, Calabar.

Promise was sentenced to six months imprisonment for obtaining the sum of One Thousand US Dollars ($1000) by false pretense.

He was ordered to restitute the said sum to the victim through the Federal Government and also to forfeit one iPhone 7, one Mac book Pro laptop, and one Itel phone to the Federal Government.

He was however given the option a fine of Two Hundred Thousand Naira and one-month community service at the Appeal Court Calabar.