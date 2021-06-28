UFC star, Conor McGregor has earned the accolades of his compatriots after he donated the cash to pay for the entire Irish amateur MMA team to compete at the Youth World Championships in July.

According to Irish Post.com, McGregor’s donation will pay for Ireland’s 27-man squad along with a staff of 20 coaches to travel to Sofia in Bulgaria.

The team will compete in the IMMAF 2021 tournament from July 29 to August 1.

McGregor is footing the bill for flights, accommodation and registration.

Many amateur competitors would have otherwise missed out due to the economic constraints created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Irish UFC star, who was recently named as Forbes highest-paid athlete, has sent his best wishes to the team ahead of the competition.

He said: “Wishing the Irish squad the very best of luck in their quest at the world championships this year!

“From the fighters to the coaches, I know the future of our fighting nation is in excellent hands! Fight with the pride of the emerald isle, team!

“We are all with you! Good luck!”