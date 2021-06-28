By Taiye Agbaje

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) will, on July 6, arraign Prof. Dibu Ojerinde.

The former Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), will be arraigned at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for alleged N900 million fraud.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu fixed the date on Monday, after counsel to the ICPC, Ebenezer Shogunle, disagreed with the terms of the plea bargain application the defence counsel, P.A.O. Olorunnisola, SAN, had planned to file before the court.

The operatives of the anti-corruption commission had, on March 15, arrested Ojerinde, in Abuja, on allegations bordering on misappropriation of funds.

The commission said that the former chief executive officer allegedly committed multiple frauds while heading JAMB and the National Examination Council (NECO).