Actress Nkechi Sunday Blessing has taken to social media to rain curses after Jide Kosoko and other veterans vowed to work against her.

The leadership of TAMPAN had on Sunday held a press briefing where they directed movie producers and directors to stop working with Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Iyabo Ojo.

The actresses were accused of engaging in social media fights with their other colleagues over the Baba Ijesha alleged rape incident.

Veteran actor, Jide Kosoko, during the press conference, also vowed to frustrate Nkechi Blessing out of the industry.

Kosoko while addressing the press said the association will work against Nkechi.

”Nkechi Blessing has been suspended. She is not our member. I make bold to tell you this, we will work against her in this industry.”

Reacting to the statement made by Jide Kosoko, Nkechi Blessing said the veteran’s daughters will be ashamed if she decides to talk.

She, however, added that “For as many who sits and hits their chest that they will frustrate me, God will disgrace their entire generation publicly.”

See her reactions below: