No fewer than 12 persons sustained various gunshot wounds in a clash between masquerade worshipers and some Muslims in Osogbo, Osun State capital, on Sunday.

According to reports, unrest started when the masquerade worshipers opened gunfire at the Muslims at their worship centre, Kamorudeen Central Mosque, located at Oluode Aranyin in Osogbo around 2:30 pm on Sunday while performing a special prayer for Nigeria.

The incident left at least one person dead with about 12 others including children, sustaining varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

Some of the children shot in the attack were said to be under 17 years and are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

Daily Post reports that Abduljeleel Ali, a 12-year-old boy, who sustained gunshot injuries on the chest and leg; Adebayo Awolesin, 15, who was shot in the arm; Taofeeq Fatai, 17 and Maliq Abdukabir, 17 are all undergoing treatment in Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

In the course of the attack, a Toyota Camry car and the mosque windows were vandalized.

Kamorudeen Islamic Society of Nigeria according to reports organised a special prayer for the Nation which was attended by members of the organisation across the state.

Isiaka Ajagbe, 37, one of the victims of the clash narrated that the traditional worshippers were led by one Kayode Esuleke.

Ajagbe said that the masquerade and their worshipers under the protection of the police walked past the mosque before they returned and descended on them with stones.

“They were first throwing stones and also started firing guns at us. They destroyed the mosque. We are on our own.”

The Imam of the mosque, Kazeem Yunus confirmed that the leader of the organisation in Iwo, Osun State, Moshood Salawudeen was shot in the head and gave up the ghost before getting to the hospital.

“Some of our members, about 12 who sustained bullet injuries have been taken to Osun State General Hospital, Asubiaro; Osogbo central hospital and UNIOSUN central hospital while the corpse has been deposited at UNIOSUN teaching hospital mortuary,” he added.