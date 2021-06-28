By Abankula

The Peoples Democratic Party resorted to threats and blackmail on Monday in an effort to stop Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara from defecting to the All Progressives Congress tomorrow..

The National Working Committee warned Matawalle that he will lose his seat upon defection.

National publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press briefing on Monday, also said the party will go to court to challenge the governor’s exit from the party.

The NWC also dissolved its executive in Zamfara State, since it appears members are switching to the APC, with Matawalle.

NWC’s position on Matawalle was hypocritical as the party openly welcomed Governor Godwin Obaseki, then an APC governor to the party.

The party also did not threaten court actions against Dave Umahi of Ebonyi and Ben Ayade of Cross River, who dumped the party for APC earlier.