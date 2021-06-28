By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood icon Pete Edochie has condemned the modern trend of African girls undergoing plastic surgery and wearing artificial enhancers to look more beautiful.

The veteran actor asked why young ladies seem obsessed with boob and butt enlargement surgeries.

In a video on his Instagram, Edochie revealed that he opposes plastic surgery, saying the process has made naturally beautiful ladies scarce.

He said that it is now difficult to find a woman whose beauty is natural without any makeup, wig, or body enhancement procedures.

“Today, it is difficult to find a girl who is still what she is. They wear false hair, false lashes, false boobs, false bum, I do not know what is still natural about you, let’s be honest. Why must our girls be obsessed with these things, I don’t know,” he asked.

He further noted that he knows he might receive some tongue-lashing over his comment, but he doesn’t mind as he is used to it.

“I would want them to insult me and tell me why they are obsessed with those things. I might be insulted, but I mean, I am used to it. Insult me, it does not mean anything to me.

“Some girls now die when they try to operate and inflate their bum. May the good Lord help us,” the actor added.