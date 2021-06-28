Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN attends the 4th MSME Awards
at the Statehouse Banquet Centre in Abuja. 27th June, 2021. Photos;
Tolani Alli

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday 27th June 2021 attended the 4th MSME Awards at the State House Banquet Centre in Abuja.

See some photos from the event below.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN presents an award to the Gombe State Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya for the State with the best state for Ease of Doing Business at the 4th MSME Awards at the State house
Teniola Apata aka Teni the Entertainer performing at the event.

Teni and VP Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN in a group photograph with
all the MSME Winners at the 4th MSME Awards at the Statehouse Banquet
