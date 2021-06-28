President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt commiserations to the family of Major-General R.I.D Isa as well as the government and people of Plateau State on the passing of their father and illustrious son.

As a former Provost Marshall of the Nigerian Army and Director of Peacekeeping Operation, Defence headquarters, the President affirmed that Major-General Isa made significant contributions in the successes and achievements of Nigerian contingents in several UN peacekeeping operations.

President Buhari, however, prayed that almighty Allah to comfort the family, friends and colleagues of the disciplined officer.

Buhari noted that he served the country at great personal risk and was never afraid to pay the supreme sacrifice.

He added that: “May his memory be a blessing to all who mourn.”