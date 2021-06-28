Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Monday, congratulated former governor of the state, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), on his 58th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described the Minister of Works and Housing, as a seasoned administrator and legal icon.

He said that the minister remained a technocrat, who had used his skills and positions in different capacities, for the growth of Lagos State and Nigeria.

According to him, Fashola raised the bar in corporate governance and administration while serving as governor of Lagos State, with great records of laudable achievements during his eight years tenure.

Sanwo-Olu wished the former Lagos State helmsman more years of joy and good health for continued service to the state, Nigeria and humanity.

“On behalf of my adorable wife – Ibijoke, the good people of Lagos State as well as the All Progressives Congress (APC), I heartily congratulate my brother and predecessor, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN) on the occasion of his 58th birthday.

“As a true ambassador of our dear state, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), set a high standard in the administration of Lagos State, with great achievements and laudable projects, which are visible in different parts of the state.

‘`Mr. Fashola has sacrificed the greater part of his life in service of Lagos State and Nigeria.

“He served passionately as Chief of Staff to former Governor Bola Tinubu and his track records earned him the governorship seat in 2007 to continue on the progressive path set by his predecessor for eight years, before moving to the federal level in 2015 to serve as Minister of Power, Works and Housing.

“His contributions to the success of the All Progressives Congress-led government at state and federal levels are commendable. He is Lagos State pride in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari,’’ Sanwo-Olu said.