This catchy, energetic love song tagged “For your matter” by the brilliant recording artist Uno and produced by Flexxy G is currently making waves and has everyone dancing and falling in love.

Before Uno started making waves with his new song “For your matter” he released songs like “Bus stop” under the stage name “Bertrand”, before finally settling for the stage name Uno.

Unwan Bertrand professionally known as ‘Uno’, was born on the 26th of July, 2001 in Almeria, Spain.

He is a Nigerian singer and songwriter who got into the limelight after the release of his song “For your matter” which is currently making waves.

Uno started making music at the age of 18 and He’s a big fan of Afrobeat. This is reflected in his music.

After he changed his stage name from “Bertrand” to “Uno” he released “Dating and playing” which made people hear of him. Since then, he has not looked back.

His hit song “For your matter” is his second career single produced by Flexxy G.

This Afrobeat song is catchy, energetic and will leave the listener in their feelings.

