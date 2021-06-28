Tonto Dikeh waxed poetic on Sunday in birthday tributes to boyfriend and lover Comrade Prince Akporube Kpokpogri.

The mother of one appeared soaked in love as she twice congratulated Kpokpogri on her Instagram page.

In one tribute she wrote: Happy birthday to THE LOVE OF MY LIFE,

I hope you get everything your heart desires, because that’s exactly what you’ve given me.❣️

You are twice as sweet as any birthday cake.

You make every day feel like my birthday, except I don’t need to blow out any candles because my wish already came true.❤️

Your smile is cause for celebration.

Your ♥️ is the most precious gift in the world. Your kisses could light a thousand birthday candles. I wanted to give you all my love ♥️ for your birthday, but there’s no box big enough to hold it. Besides, it’s already yours.

Happy Birthday to A man who MAKES LIFE ITSELF FEEL LIKE A SPECIAL OCCASION

I LOVE YOU BABY🙈🥰😊

GOD BLESS YOU MY WORLD😇☺️

I CELEBRATE YOU SIR.

In the second message, she wrote: Happy birthday to you My BABY🥰

You’ve shown me that love is best presented as true as they come,you put a spring In my steps..

Falling in love with you is like the wildest roller coaster ride. Because of you, I have gotten to appreciate the finer things in life. Thank you for making me a better woman.

I pray that the kisses I blow transform into thousands of wishes come true and into fulfilled dreams and aspirations.

Thank you for bringing immense joy and happiness to me as a woman..

My biggest kisses and tightest hugs are

reserved for you today.

THANK YOU FOR CHANGING ME TO THE WOMAN I AM TODAY..

GOD BLESS YOU,

I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MY WORLD

HAVE A BLESSED DAY MY OGA AT THE TOP

🤗❣️❤️🥰🥂🍾

#OURSONG❤️ #PK❣️❣️❣️

Although she didn’t identify her new man, she signed off the two posts with the hashtag #PK, short for Prince Kpokpogri.

Tonto who separated from her first husband Olakunle Churchill in 2017 was reported to be pregnant for Kpokpogri, a Delta politician and big boy.

The Prince from Isoko styles himself as an anti-corruption activist and chairman of Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum.

In May, he opened his new home in Asokoro Abuja and invited many celebrities to share in his joy.

Billionaire lawyer Ned Nwoko opened the house.

Celebrities such as Mr. P, Juliet Ibrahim were at the house warming party.