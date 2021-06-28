By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James popularly known as Baba Ijesha is back on Instagram again four days after he was granted bail by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Special Offences Court.

Baba Ijesha is being tried for alleged child molestation and could go to jail if found guilty.

Popular actress, Iyabo Ojo has been the main campaigner for the actor to be nailed.

But on Monday, Baba Ijesha posted a video of himself after he was released having met the bail conditions.

He was in the video with Mr Latin and others and he wrote: “A day before the incident.”

In the video, he said “I know I am a ghost (spirit), I will destroy you.”

Who is he going to destroy? Is it Iyabo Ojo and those beating the drums for him to rot in jail?

The Nollywood actor was arraigned on a six-count charge bordering on the indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by penetration.

Baba Ijesha was first arrested on April 22, 2021, by the Lagos State Police Command announced for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the care of Princess. On May 17, 2021, he was granted bail by magistrates and judicial workers on tour to decongest prisons in the state during the industrial action by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria. However, Baba Ijesha could not meet the bail conditions which include N500,000 and a level 16 civil servant as surety, until he was later re-arraigned and granted bail.