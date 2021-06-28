Ilana Omo Oodua, the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, said it has completed all arrangements towards the mega rally, for the actualization of Yoruba Nation, scheduled to hold in Lagos on July 3.

This was stated in a statement signed by the General Secretary of IOO, George Akinola, and made available to newsmen by the Media Communications Secretary of the group, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye.

The group also confirmed that Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, and Prof. Banji Akintoye will attend the mega rally.

The group which promised a peaceful rally in Lagos said if actualized, will sink Nigeria’s ill-fated amalgamation.

The group also invited the United Nations, European Union, African Union, Economic Community for the West African States, and the governments of the United States and the United Kingdom have been invited to observe the rally.

“Ilana Omo Oodua and its associates have concluded arrangements to hold the Lagos State version of the Yoruba Nation mega rallies on Saturday, July 03, 2021.

“It promises to be a blast as we finally sink the ill-fated amalgamation in the Atlantic Ocean; welcome to the shining glory of the black race!

“The Lagos rally will be one of the super rally storms that have been blowing gracefully and peacefully all over Yorubaland and all Yoruba sons and daughters are encouraged to come out and stamp their unequivocal authority on the land. We own this space!

“Please come out in your brilliant Yoruba Nation regalia: vests, t-shirts and Omoluabi whites. Hoist your flags and sing the Ogo Adulawo Yoruba National anthem with guts.

“We are on the last leg to liberation. And as usual, this rally will be peaceful, well-coordinated and orderly. It was peaceful at Ibadan, well-conducted at Abeokuta, super orderly at Osogbo, fantastically coordinated at Akure and epochal at Ado-Ekiti.

“The Nigerian police cooperated well with us in all these places. We do not expect it to be different in Lagos. Be a witness to history”, the statement read.