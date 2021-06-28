Preparations are in top gear for the wedding of Yusuf Buhari, the only son of President Buhari and Kano Princess Zara Nasir Ado Bayero.

Zara, a 19 year-old graduate of Brighton University, is the daughter of the Emir of Bichi.

A powerful delegation to ask for permission for the wedding to go ahead, visited the Emir Aminu Ado Bayero in Kano on Sunday.

Aminu Ado Bayero is the senior brother of the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero.

The delegation was led by the Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa.

According to reports, the wedding is expected to be held between August and September this year.

Watch the video shared by Muhammad Murtala Musa, an “unrepentant Buharist”.