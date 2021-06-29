By Abankula

Crystal Palace will announce today Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira as their new manager, reports said.

David Ornstein of theAthletic.com reported that an agreement in principle has been reached but not signed yet.

“Work permit process for 45yo former Nice boss & Arsenal Invincible under way. Confirmation expected in due course”, he tweeted.

Vieira a member of the Arsenal Invincibles was also a France International.

His last managerial experience was at League 1 Club Nice, which he left in December 2020.

He was also the manager of New York City FC.

If the agreement is sealed today, Vieira will be able to oversee the first day of pre-season training at Selhurst Park on Monday.