By Kazeem Ugbodaga

England scored two late second half goals on Tuesday to dump Germany out of Euro 2020 and reach the quarter-finals in style.

After a goalless first half, Raheem Sterling scored his third goal of the tournament to put England ahead on 75 minutes.

Luke Shaw produced a great pass that found Sterling inside the penalty area, who took advantage of the situation to rifle a low shot into the back of the net.

Thomas Muller would have equalised for Germany on 82 minutes but he squandered the chance even when he was one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Kai Havertz played the ball through to Thomas Muller on the edge of the box, he turned and shot but it was a fraction wide off the left post.

Harry Kane sealed victory for England on 86 minutes to send the English fans into wild jubilation.

Jack Grealish sent a long raking pass onto the head of Harry Kane who made no mistake from close in and sent the ball into the right side of the goal.

It was Harry Kane’s first goal of the tournament and he has been under pressure to perform and he delivered the goods to England.

So far, Raheem Sterling has been the hero for England as his three goals are instrumental to England’s progress in the competition.