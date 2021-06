By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has been arraigned in court by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Kanu was arrested on Sunday.

The DSS produced him at the Federal High Court, Abuja on Tuesday where had jumped bail.

He was produced by the DSS before Justice Binta Nyako.

The IPOB leader was brought to court around 1:40pm amidst tight security. The hearing of the matter has begun before Justice Nyako.