Tennis legend Serena Williams wept profusely at Wimbledon on Tuesday as an ankle injury shattered her hopes of a record equalling 21st Grand Slam title.

Williams was serving 3-3 in the first round when she decided to abandon the match, by gifting victory to Belarussian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Serena, with the right thigh heavily bandaged, picked up the ankle injury early in the match.

She could not hold back tears as she limped to the centre court to retire from the match.

