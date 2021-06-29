Fugitive IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu remanded in DSS custody

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday ordered that the fugitive leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Kanu was arrested on Sunday by the Federal Government in conjunction with Interpol.

He was brought to court by the DSS on Tuesday after he jumped bail and fled the country.

Justice Binta Nyako ordered that Kanu be detained at the DSS custody, after the services had requested the court for such.

S. M. Labaran, counsel to the prosecution had applied to the court to remand Kanu in DSS custody, while he also applied that the trial of Kanu that was earlier slated for October 20 be brought forward.

Kanu, who appeared without legal representation, told the court that his house was earlier invaded. So, he had to go underground.

The court ordered that Kanu be remanded in DSS facility and adjourned his matter to July 26 and 27.

The court also ordered for accelerated hearing and asked the prosecution to inform Kanu’s lawyer of the proceeding in court.