How a pastor asked me to give him N5bn - Pastor Ibiyeomie

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Founder, Salvation Ministries, Pastor Pastor David Ibiyeomie has revealed how a pastor asked him to give him N5 billion when he saw the Cathedral being built by his church.

He said his church was building Salvation Ministries Cathedral by the help of God and that God is at work within his people.

Ibiyeomie was quoted by popular Christian platform, Church Gist.

“For God is at work within you, helping you to obey him, and then helping you do what He wants. So, it means even without his help, there are things God will tell you to do, you can’t do it.

“Okay, if God did not help us, He wants us to build, can we build? He says go and build. Without his help, you can’t build. You know how many billions have gone in there? Somebody walked with me to that premises, life story, a man of God and he said sure if I can get N5 billion, I will not have problem.

“I told my Personal Assistant, see this man oh where does he want me to see N5 billion. When he saw the place, he just felt in his mind that N5 billion is nothing to me.

“I said Sir, I don’t touch church’s money. Well, he said N500 million can solve my problem, I said thank you, I said even the church’s N500 million is not my own. He now paused. I said Sir, forget that kind of dream,” he stated, but he did not mention the name of the pastor.

According to Ibiyeomie, “If they can ask me that, I can’t imagine what they can ask governors, that is why some governors steal. People pressurise them with demands. If not for God’s help, there are things God wants you to do that you need His help. You need what? Today, His help will answer to you!”