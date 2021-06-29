By Taiwo Okanlawon

Obama DMW, an associate of Popular Nigerian musician, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has died of suspected heart failure.

According to multiple sources, Obama drove himself to Ever Care Hospital in Lekki to complain of breathing difficulties.

He was admitted to the hospital but died a few hours later.

Sources further revealed that his corpse has been deposited in the mortuary and will be buried tomorrow, June 30.

His last post on his Instagram page was posted about 8 hours ago.

This is coming four months after Obama announced that he lost his father, on March 12th, 2021.

Born in Lagos, Obama DMW has been in entertainment before he linked up with Davido.

Obama DMW, an alumnus of Lagos State University where he studied Mechanical Engineering before relocating to Canada to grab another degree in Artist Management revealed what inspired him to go into Showbiz.

Then he later founded, Obama Music Worldwide; an affiliate brand to Davido Music Worldwide, with a mission to uplift upcoming artists, showcase talents and spread African music all over the diaspora.

Ayanfe is his first talent signed officially to OMW.

Obama DMW is the second close associate of Davido, who has died in the last year. In December 2020, Davido’s bodyguard Tijani Olamilekan aka TeeJay died after a battle with an illness.

In October 2017, the famous singer lost three friends to death in one week.

Davido is yet to react to the news of the time of filing this report.