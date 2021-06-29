Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has dissolved his cabinet, sacking the Chief of Staff (CoS) and 17 Commissioners.

The Cabinet was constituted on August 14, 2019.

The remaining cabinet members who were not sacked were the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Head of Service (HOS) and the Director General of Due Process office.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Makinde announced the dissolution of the Executive Council after a meeting of the body on Tuesday.

The meeting lasted about five hours.

Makinde told the sacked cabinet members it was time to retool after two years.

Governor Makinde thanked the commissioners and the chief of staff for their contributions and wished them well in the future.