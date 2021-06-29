By Abdullahi Shugaba/Katsina

Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba said that Nigeria has an estimated 10,193,918 Out-of-School Children, the highest in sub-Saharan Africa.

Nwajiuba stated this during the inauguration of “Better Education Service Delivery For All (BESDA)”, in Katsina on Monday.

The programme started in 2018.

According to him, the Nigerian Education system is characterised by high illiteracy level and infrastructural decay.

“We have inadequate number of qualified teachers, inadequate infrastructural facilities/resources and poor funding,” he added.

Nwajiuba congratulated the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, on his giant stride to reposition education in the state.

He said this is a clear demonstration of high leadership quality and personal commitment to education.

The minister stated that BESDA focuses on 17 states in the country, including all 13 states of the North-West and North-East geo-political zones.

Niger, Oyo, Ebonyi and Rivers are also included.

Masari commended the Federal Ministry of Education and the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for their laudable programmes for the education sector.