By Taiye Agbaje/Abuja

Repatriated fugitive leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has told Justice Binta Nyako why he jumped bail and left Nigeria.

No sooner had the judge ruled for an adjournment till 26 July than Kanu signalled his interest to talk.

He told the court that he decided to go underground because his house was raided but he was able to escape.

Kanu said if he had not escaped, he might have been killed like other members of the group.

The judge, advised him to get across to his lawyer for the trial.

With the help of Interpol, Kanu was arrested in Europe and brought to Nigeria on Sunday.

He was re-arraigned in Abuja on Tuesday at the Federal High Court.

Counsel to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Shuaibu Labaran, urged the court for an order to detain Kanu at the DSS facility pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

Justice Nyako granted the plea and adjourned the matter until July 26 for continuation of trial.

Kanu’s case followed his arrest on 14 Oct. 2015.

He was slammed with an 11 count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others.

A judge at the Federal High Court, Abuja revoked Kanu’s bail that was granted him on health ground and issued a bench warrant for his arrest on the same date, over his failure to appear in court for hearing.

Upon jumping bail, Kanu had been accused of engaging in subversive activities that include inciting violence through television, radio and online broadcasts against Nigeria and Nigerian State and institutions.

Kanu was also accused of instigating violence especially in the Southeastern Nigeria that resulted in the loss of lives and property of civilians, military, para military, police forces and destruction of civil institutions and symbols of authorities