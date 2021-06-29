By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has given notice of his birthday anniversary, coming up on 1 July 2021.

The notice was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Osaigbovo Iyoha.

The statement disclosed that the Governor will mark the day on a solemn note, as he will use the occasion to reflect on the challenges facing the Edo people, and the way out.

Obaseki however urged friends, associates and well-wishers who might want to congratulate him on paid advertisements to channel such funds as donations to two specified orphanages, to support indigents and children with disabilities.

The statement reads:

“The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, wishes to inform his friends, associates and well-wishers that he would be having a solemn birthday on July 1, 2021.

“The Governor would be spending the day reflecting on the challenges that our people face, pondering on how to make life more fulfilling for the ordinary man.

“For friends, associates and well-wishers who are hoping to pay to advertise their congratulatory messages, he calls on them to channel the funding to two charities to support their efforts in improving the lives of the indigent and children with disabilities.”

The Governor while appreciating the support and solidarity of his friends, associates and well-wishers for respecting his wishes, urged them to channel their energies and resources towards the vulnerable in society.