See photos of arrested Nnamdi Kanu in handcuffs

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu was brought in court on Tuesday in handcuff by the Department of State Services (DSS).

He was arrested on Sunday with the intervention of Interpol.

Below are the photos

