Three tricycle riders arrested for stealing 300 bags of cement

By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Three tricycle riders Lawal AbdulRaheem, Olalekan Azeez and Opeloyeru Kayode have been arrested for conspiring together to steal 300 bags of cement from the warehouse of Sandtrust Quarry Company.

The DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, Ogun Police Command’s spokesman, in a statement said the suspects were arrested following a report lodged at Awa Ijebu Divisional headquarters, by a staff of the company, who reported that, he saw some people in a bush very close to the quarry company loading cement into their tricycles.

He reported further that the cements were suspected to have been stolen from the warehouse of their company.

Upon the report, the DPO of Awa Ijebu Division, CSP Adewalehinmi Joshua, mobilized his patrol team and moved to the scene. On sighting the policemen, the suspects took to their heels, but they were chased, and three among them were apprehended.

On interrogation, the three suspects confessed to have stolen the cements from the warehouse of Sandtrust Quarry, and that they used their tricycles to convey it to the bush, from where they would be taken to the buyers in batches.

They confessed further that they have sold parts of the stolen cements to their customers before they were caught.

Meanwhile, about 51 bags of the cement were recovered from them in the bush, while another 20 bags were recovered from one of the buyers, while the three tricycles they used for the operation were also impounded.

The suspects who were arrested on June 2, 2021 have been granted administrative bail pending when the strike embarked upon by the judicial staff workers would be called off so as to arraign them in court.

Surprisingly, the three suspects jumped bail and went ahead to accused the DPO of demanding bribe from them, and that their refusal to bribe him made him not to release their tricycles.

They were subsequently traced to their hideout in Ijebu Ode where they were re-arrested on the 26th of June 2021.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered that the suspects be charged to court without further delay.

He also directed that their other accomplices as well as their buyers be hunted for and brought to justice.