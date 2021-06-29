Two deadly cultists Okanlawon, Owoeye busted in Ogun

By Adejoke Adeleye

Two members of a notorious cult group, Jamiu Okanlawon, 20 and Oluwaseun Owoeye, 30 have been arrested, while engaging a supremacy battle with a rival cult group.

The incident occurred at Orelope area of Ilogbo Ota, in Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement revealed that the suspects were arrested, following a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Onipanu division, CSP Bamidele Job, that cultists were on rampage, thereby making life difficult for innocent members of the public.

Upon the distress call, the DPO mobilized his men, in collaboration with local vigilante and stormed the scene.

On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums, who had already inflicted varying degrees of injuries on the duo of 45-year-old Modinat Lawal and Ope Saheed took to flight, but two among them were apprehended, while others escaped.

Recovered from them are: one locally fabricated single barrel pistol, three live cartridges, one dagger casing and assorted charms.

The two injured persons have been taken to hospital by the police for urgent medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

The CP also reiterated that, the war against cultism in the state was a continuous one, and that the command would not rest until the vices were completely eradicated in all parts of the state.