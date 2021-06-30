By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky and her one-time best friend, actress Tonto Dikeh are involved in a dirty spat on social media.

The friendship between both celebrities went sour weeks back when they both unfollowed and blocked each other.

Both estranged friends have since been hurling insults at each other after Bobriskly threw a subtle shade at Tonto Dikeh for flaunting her new relationship with Delta State politician Prince Kpokpogri online.

The crossdresser noted that the actress has not learned from her previous relationship mishap.

Tonto Dikeh who was angered by the comment said people should be watchful of jealous people who appear to be supportive angels.

Bobrisky again slammed Tonto Dikeh, accusing her of owing him N5 million.

He also claimed Tonto Dikeh smokes marijuana in private, while claiming to be a born again Christian.

The actress reacted in a now-deleted post via her Instagram account on Tuesday night stating that she’s no longer a pig and doesn’t associate with the mud.

She further revealed that her attention is expensive and she’s not the same Tonto people used to know.