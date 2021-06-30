President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping on the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In a letter to the Chinese leader, Buhari said China has succeeded in building a “moderately prosperous society” and is on the way to building a “modern socialist country.”

The Nigerian leader also affirmed that relations between the two nations “have witnessed an increasingly enhanced political trust, closer mutually beneficial economic and trade relations and cumulatively dynamic people to people exchange between Nigeria and China.”

The letter read: “On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), I would like to extend warmest congratulations to Your Excellency on behalf of the government and people of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the CPC, with General Secretary Xi Jinping at the core, has led the Chinese people to realize remarkable economic and social progress.

“China has achieved the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society, and has already embarked on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist country, which is the second centenary goal.

“We highly commend the resolute response and remarkable success made by China against the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as its contribution to the world, and Africa in particular, by sharing experience, knowledge and medical relief materials.’’

Buhari noted that under the strong leadership of the CPC, China had overcome the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, and achieved victory in the three major battles of fighting the pandemic, restoring the economy and reducing poverty.

According to him, this year also bears special significance to Nigeria-China relations, as it marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

“The past 50 years have witnessed an increasingly enhanced political trust, closer mutually beneficial economic and trade relations and cumulatively dynamic people to people exchange between Nigeria and China.

“Nigeria highly values the bilateral cooperation with China, under the initiatives of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and within the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), which have brought tangible benefits to Nigeria and its people,’’ he added.

The president expressed the readiness of Nigeria to continue to work with China, to enhance bilateral relations, to deepen cooperation in all pragmatic sectors, as well as “to promote exchanges between the two ruling parties, so as to lift the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership to higher level.”