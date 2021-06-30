By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in celebrating with party loyalists and chieftain in Plateau State, retired Capt. Joseph M. Din, on his 84th birthday.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday, Buhari congratulated the octogenarian on his steadfastness and contributions.

The president extolled Din, who is Chairman, Plateau State All Progressives Congress Elders Advisory Council, for the prominent role he had been playing in ensuring the sustenance of peace in the state.

He also lauded him for creating more understanding within the party structure, with his wealth of wisdom and experience.

The president also felicitated family members, friends and political associates of Din as he clocks another age, praying for his good health and strength.

NAN