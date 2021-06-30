President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with serving Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, as he turns 60 July 1, 2021.

The President applauds an accomplished journalist, political scientist, lawyer, and public administrator, who has shown that through dint of hard work and the grace of God, the door of success remains wide open.

He encourages the younger generation to draw inspiration from the reporter with the then Concord Press, who rose to Political Editor, Editor, Sunday Concord, and Editor, National Concord.

Bello also served as Chairman Editorial Board at Thisday, and thereafter as Commissioner for the Environment in Lagos State, Secretary to the State Government, and now Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources.

President Buhari equally felicitates with the media family, the legal profession, as well as family and friends of the celebrant, wishing Bello longer life and greater service to God and humanity.