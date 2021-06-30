By Nicholas Obisike/Enugu

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in collaboration with Roche Pharmaceutical Company, is seeking Enugu State Government’s approval to revive moribund state-owned agro factories.

Mr Tony Ifechukwu, Special Adviser to the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, said this on Tuesday, when he led a team from the two organisations on a visit to the Deputy Governor Cecilia Ezeilo.

Ifechukwu said the CBN governor is interested in ensuring that states become economically viable.

He said the team and the state Technical Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation had visited the state agricultural factory sites.

“We have visited a cashew industry in the state, including the one at Oji River Local Government Area and the Oil Palm Plantation at Ugwuomu, Ibitolu, and others.

“All these factories are in a state of misuse but can still be revitalised to boost the state and nation’s economy.

“We are interested in all these cash crops because it is a long term crop that will put wealth back to the state and the country for decades.

“With cashew processing plant, Oil planting mill and plain wood factory, we can maximise the infrastructure to boost the state’s economy.”

Ifechukwu said the team’s visit was to discuss ways of harnessing the economic potentials in the state’s agro-business enterprises.

He said it was also to facilitate the much needed accelerated growth, expansion and development of the state’s economy.

Deputy Governor Cecilia Ezeilo promised that the state government would do all in its power to ensure the success of the projects.

“I promise that during the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), we are going to do what will favour your team, the state and citizens now and in the future,” Ezeilo said.