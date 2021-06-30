By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian pop singer, Tiwa Savage, has reacted to the death of Davido’s close aide, Habeeb Uthman popularly known as Obama DMW, who died on Tuesday after a suspected heart failure.

Obama died at Ever Care Hospital in Lekki where he went to complain of breathing difficulties.

He was admitted to the hospital but died a few hours later.

In a tribute posted on her Instagram page, Tiwa Savage stated that the whole 30BG squad is now in a mess due to the death of Obama.

Tiwa Savage who was alleged to be in a relationship with the entertainment executive and artiste manager shared a video of the late Obama showing him at different points in his life.

She described him with many glowing words.

According to her, he was the strongest and bravest person she knew, and he was also soft and kind.

Tiwa said she never understood why the late Obama laughed at her cheesy jokes and added that he was also ready to take a bullet for his loved ones.

Captioning her video, Tiwa Savage wrote: “Brave heart, strong heart, soft heart, kind heart, pure heart, peace maker, hot stepper, incoming politician, I know you’d want me to add “stylish” to this list but ummmm yeah lol (abi @mekkamillions @therealjaybreeze @traficbabz @elizabeth_elohor @tiwaayankoya make I add am?)

“SOMEONE SAID THEY TRIED TO RUIN YOUR REPUTATION BUT YOU SAVED THEIRS BY NOT TELLING YOUR STORY

“I’ve never met anyone as brave/strong as you who was also as soft and kind as you. I don’t know why my cheesy jokes always made you laugh, you were ready to take a bullet for your loved ones 44 my black president, you chilling now, resting well, away from this cruel world.

“All your boys are a wreck, I’m sure you see them all crying like babies. You better tell them to be strong men I’m allowed to cry, I’m a girl so don’t try to console me, I won’t listen to you anyway, I really don’t know what you were trying to prove sha, by leaving like this. It is so unlike you. This isn’t the end, that thing you and I always talked about.

“I PROMISE I WILL DO IT and you will be proud. We are only burying your body today cause your beautiful spirit can never be contained in that sand and don’t worry we got @manlikeabdul_omw He must finish university or imma whoop his behind.

“I LOVE YOU, WE LOVE YOU HABEEB. Till we meet again KING 🕊🕊🕊,” she concluded.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQvJokClBYT/