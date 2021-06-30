By Abankula

Emmanuel Kanu, brother of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu has resolved the confusion over where he was intercepted.

Contrary to news reports that Kanu was arrested in Brazil or Ethiopia or Czech Republic, his brother said Kanu was arrested in Kenya.

Emmanuel is mad with Kenyan authorities for releasing Kanu to Nigerian authorities.

“Whilst visiting Kenya, Nnamdi Kanu was detained and handed over to the Nigerian authorities who then flew him to Nigeria.

“My brother has been subjected to extraordinary rendition by Kenya and Nigeria.

“They have violated the most basic principles of the rule of law. Extraordinary rendition is one of the most serious crimes states can commit.

“Both Nigeria and Kenya must be held to account. I demand justice for my brother, Nnamdi Kanu.

“Nnamdi Kanu holds both British and Nigerian citizenship. Nnamdi Kanu is Biafran, not Nigerian. He has rejected his Nigerian citizenship.

“The British High Commission in Nigeria must insist upon my brother’s immediate release. They must guarantee his safety and security. Nnamdi Kanu must be returned home to the UK to his wife and his sons who live here.

“The Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, must make clear to the Nigerian authorities that they will not tolerate the unlawful detention of British citizens and the UK Government condemns the Nigerians and Kenyans for undermining the rule of law. Foreign Secretary Raab must be clear.

“There will be consequences for those who resort to extraordinary rendition. The British Government must insist upon justice for Nnamdi Kanu.”