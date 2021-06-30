By Taiwo Okanlawon

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho said he does not have the power to fight the Federal Government.

He said his role is limited to leading an awareness campaign for a Yoruba nation being carved out of Nigeria.

As he put it, only God can fight the battle for the secession of the Yoruba race.

Igboho said this in a video and said Yoruba in the diaspora are the ones contributing the money to fund his rallies across the SouthWest states.

In the video, he is seen addressing some of his followers about the planned rally that will come up in Lagos on July 3.

Igboho while taking the delivery of a branded vehicle for the rally, reiterated that nothing will stop the rally because no one has truly said he should not come to Lagos.

According to him, nobody has come out to stop him and his followers from storming Lagos for the rally, saying “whoever will not allow us to come to Lagos should do a video”.

Igboho added that Lagosians were ready for the rally because they know it would be peaceful like the ones held in Ondo, Ekiti, Osun and other Yoruba States.

“Those abroad are the ones contributing the money we use in buying vehicles and do other things. How much can I do? Sunday Igboho is not the only powerful person.

“There are many powerful persons everywhere, unless we want to deceive ourselves. I can’t do it all alone. We must all unite. But someone must lead first. Moses was chosen to liberate the Israelites before others join him. God will fight for us.

“I don’t have the power to fight the Federal Government. In fact, I can’t fight an ordinary Local Government Chairman. But the battle is the Lord’s. God who is the head of the battle will fight for us. Our own generation will emancipate the Yoruba race from slavery.

“To all Yorubas, come out on July 3 for the peaceful rally. We should not fight. We only want to tell Buhari that all we want is Yoruba Nation. Nobody should threaten us with death. You cannot kill us. There is no live champion, but current champion,” Igboho said.

Watch the video below;