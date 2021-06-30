We hereby tender our unreserved apology for the misleading report about the arrest of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

We reported that he was arrested in Czech Republic.

We had since found out that the report was incorrect, just like other reports elsewhere that he was arrested in Brazil and Ethiopia.

The source of our story, a government official, grossly misled our editors.

And thanks to Emmanuel Kanu for resolving the confusion about where Kanu was “intercepted”.

We apologise for our error, once again.

*P.M. News Management