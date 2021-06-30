By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

A former publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, Comrade Godwin Erhahon, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari, to avoid being misled in the constitution of the board of Niger Delta Development Commission.

Erhahon gave the advice in Benin in a lengthy statement he issued on Tuesday.

The statement was titled: Inauguration of NDDC Board: Buhari Should Resist Devil’s Temptation.

He urged the President to immediately inaugurate the board nominees already screened and cleared by the Senate.

He accused Niger Delta minister Godswill Akpabio of bamboozling Buhari to delay the inauguration of the Board till now.

Erhahon said those urging Buhari to submit fresh nominations for screening want to derail him from the path of integrity.

He called such people satanic schemers and criticised Akpabio as the “most notorious, unworthy Minister of Niger Delta Affairs”.