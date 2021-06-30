By Nimot Sulaimon

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has again alerted the public on the activities of some scammers taking advantage of the recent employment screening exercise.

These scammers demand payments from shortlisted candidates for narcotic officers and narcotic assistants before they could be employed.

The Agency had on 12th May and 6th June, 2021 notified the public and job seekers to be wary of messages from persons claiming to be acting on behalf of NDLEA and/or its officials demanding payments for employment.

While the NDLEA is presently investigating at least three telephone/bank account numbers linked to members of the job scam syndicate, intelligence gathered by the Agency shows that some criminal elements at the receiving end of the ongoing offensive action by the NDLEA are in the process of using the activities of the job scam syndicate as an instrument of blackmail against the Agency and/or its officials using pliable online platforms.

“For the umpteenth time, we will like to reiterate that the Agency is not recruiting into any cadre of its workforce.

“We have just recently concluded the screening exercise for those whose employment process started in 2019.

“Any pretence by professional scammers to extort money from anyone especially those who recently participated in the screening exercise should be ignored and their details reported through our social media handles direct messages.

Going by the level of investigations into the activities of these scammers so far, members of the public can rest assured that we shall soon bring the criminal elements behind the scam to the open.