By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, the re-arrested leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has called for fair trial of his client as guaranteed in the constitution.

Ifeanyi made this call on Tuesday in a statement.

The lawyer who called for calm among supporters of the arrested IPOB leader said Kanu remains innocent of charges leveled against him according to the constitution.

Ifeanyi noted that he and his team would appear in defense of the IPOB leader on 26 July, the adjourned date for Kanu’s trial.

He also noted that they would agree on strategies within the context of the charge and disposition of the court to prove Kanu’s innocence on the 11 count charge.

“The legal team ably led by my humble self will meet them in court on this date. We insist that he must be given a fair hearing/trial which is his constitutionally protected right”, Ejiofor wrote.

“His safety as also guaranteed under our law throughout the trial and afterwards, should be enforced.

“Our fortified Legal team will be meeting to agree on strategies within the context of the Charge and disposition of the Court. Await further update from us as we progress.”

The trial judge, Binta Nyako, ordered the detention of Kanu in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

It was Kanu’s first court appearance since 2017.

The judge also granted an accelerated hearing in the trial involving charges of treasonable felony filed against him.