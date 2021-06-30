The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it has not fixed another examination for any category of candidates on July 3 as being peddled in some quarters.

A Twitter post credited to the board said it had fixed another examination for candidates who scored lower than 170.

The board’s Head of Media and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin said in Lagos that the report “is not correct’’.

Benjamin noted that almost all results of candidates, who sat for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), have since been released.

According to him, JAMB has at no point thereafter, announced any form of another examination for any category of candidates.

“No examination has been fixed for any category of candidates”, he said.