By Nimot Sulaimon

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated his Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, on his 60th birthday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu described the immediate past Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG) as one of the major contributors to the success story of Lagos from the start of the current democratic dispensation in 1999.

The Governor praised Bello, who clocks 60 tomorrow (July 1), for being the brain behind some impactful initiatives, especially in relation to the environment.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the environmentalist, accomplished journalist and lawyer is worth celebrating at 60 for his life of consistent commitment to private and public service, having contributed positively to journalism, the legal profession as well as politics and development of Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu joined family, friends, professional and political associates of the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources to celebrate his Diamond Jubilee.

He also wished him more prosperous years in good health as he continues to serve Lagos state, Nigeria and mankind in general.

“On behalf of my darling wife, Ibijoke, the good people of Lagos State, I heartily congratulate the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, on the occasion of his 60th birthday celebration.

“Mr. Tunji Bello attaining the age of 60 in grace and good health is worth celebrating. He deserves all the accolades he gets for his contribution to our dear Lagos and his struggles for the attainment and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

“Tunji Bello is unrelenting. He has continued to utilise his vast knowledge in the private and public sectors to contribute to our administration’s ‘Greater Lagos’ developmental agenda.

“On this landmark occasion of his Diamond jubilee celebration, I pray that God will increase Mr. Bello in good health to enable him render more service to our dear Lagos State, Nigeria and humanity,” the governor said.