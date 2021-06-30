By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of forcing opposition governors to join it.

Secondus made the accusation at a media briefing in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said the APC, which has not achieved anything in government over the past six years has been celebrating the poaching of opposition governors as an achievement

“It is a shame for all the governors that left the PDP for fear”, he said.

“They were intimidated by the instrument of this government but I am happy that the masses in their state especially in Zamfara, none of them left.

“From all indications, Gov. Bello Matawalle has lost memory of how he came to become the governor of Zamfara State and he needs to be reminded that no law allows him to cross over to any other party with the statutory mandate given to PDP through the ballot box.”

The Zamfara governor who has emerged an APC leader parted with the PDP on Tuesday.

Speaking at a grand rally on Tuesday at the Trade Fair Complex Gusau, Matawalle said he had been nursing the ambition of leaving the Peoples Democratic Party for several reasons.

The governor was received into the party by the National Caretaker Committee Chairman of APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Secretary to Federal Government, Boss Mustafa, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media, Malam Garba Shehu, governors were at the rally.