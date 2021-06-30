The Senate on Tuesday received the report of the Joint Committee on Petroleum (Downstream); Petroleum (Upstream) and Gas Resources on the Petroleum Industry Bill, 2021.

The report was laid during the plenary by the Chairman of the Joint Committee, Senator Sabo Mohammed (APC, Jigawa South-West).

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, after the report was laid, told lawmakers that the report would be considered on Thursday this week.

He, therefore, mandated the Joint Committee to provide lawmakers with copies of the bill ahead of its consideration to enable them to study its content.

Lawan said: “Let me use the opportunity to thank our Joint Committee for working so hard, selflessly and patriotically to produce the report on the Petroleum Industry Bill.

“This report, a copy each, must be made available to every Senator today, this afternoon.

“I don’t know how the Committee would arrange it, but every Senator must have a copy today.

“[And] we would be considering the report on Thursday.

“So, we have today, tomorrow until the beginning of Thursday to look at the report, so that when we consider it, we will be doing so based on what we have been able to read from this very important report.”